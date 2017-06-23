Coffee Presentation Pack

India Post released a beautiful scanted stamp on coffee this year.A pack of this issue was also booked by epostoffice which is now reaching at homes who booked this pack. Cost of the pack was 1000 Rs.After a long time India Post designed and planned well. This pack contains a jute bag depicts image of stamp,a gift pack from Indian Coffee Board contains three flavours of Indian coffee,1 Coffee mug and 4 coasters. All items are attractive and enriching the issue.