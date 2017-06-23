India Post released a beautiful scanted stamp on coffee this year.A pack of this issue was also booked by epostoffice which is now reaching at homes who booked this pack. Cost of the pack was 1000 Rs.After a long time India Post designed and planned well. This pack contains a jute bag depicts image of stamp,a gift pack from Indian Coffee Board contains three flavours of Indian coffee,1 Coffee mug and 4 coasters. All items are attractive and enriching the issue.
Coffee Presentation Pack
india post is looting the philatelists…..there is no such fragrance in the above mentioned coffee ms of RS.100…. RS.5 or 10 worth of ms they are selling @Rs.100 without any value addition. This is breach of faith on part of India post.