Registered covers from Sabarmati Ashram (Gandhi Ashram) on the occasion of centenary of the Satyaghra Ashram. Mahatma Gandhi established an Ashram on 17 June 1917 at Ahamadabad. There are two cancellation on cover, first one is mail cancellation of Gandhi Ashram and second is permanent pictorial cancellation of Gandhi Ashram.
Registered Cover:100 Years of Sabarmati Ashram (17.6.1917 – 17.6.2017)
