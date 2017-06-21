Registered Cover:100 Years of Sabarmati Ashram (17.6.1917 – 17.6.2017)

By M Gulrez

Registered covers from Sabarmati Ashram (Gandhi Ashram) on the occasion of centenary of the Satyaghra Ashram. Mahatma Gandhi established an Ashram on 17 June 1917 at Ahamadabad. There are two cancellation on cover, first one is mail cancellation of Gandhi Ashram and second is permanent pictorial cancellation of Gandhi Ashram.

One Response to Registered Cover:100 Years of Sabarmati Ashram (17.6.1917 – 17.6.2017)

  1. prof premraj pushpakaran says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:02 PM

    prof premraj pushpakaran writes — let us celebrate 100 years of Sabarmati Ashram!!

