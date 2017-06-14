The stamp featuring Kuil Sri Kandaswamy Hindu temple of Brickfields area of Kuala Lumpur .This 60 sen (cents) stamp shows the majestic Sri Kandaswamy Temple, which was inaugurated in 1902. This Temple features huge golden Kodimaram, Vasantha Mandapam, Yagasalai Peedam, sacred pond Skandapuspakarani, sacred Kadambam tree, etc.
Indian Theme on Foreign Stamps:Malaysia
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, News, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged asian philately, asian stamps, Kuil Sri Kandaswamy, Kuil Sri Kandaswamy stamp, malaysian stamps, stamps of malaysia, stamps on religion, stamps on temples. Bookmark the permalink.
you had mentioned about it in 30th november 2016 post