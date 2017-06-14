Indian Theme on Foreign Stamps:Malaysia

The stamp featuring Kuil Sri Kandaswamy Hindu temple of Brickfields area of Kuala Lumpur .This 60 sen (cents) stamp shows the majestic Sri Kandaswamy Temple, which was inaugurated in 1902. This Temple features huge golden Kodimaram, Vasantha Mandapam, Yagasalai Peedam, sacred pond Skandapuspakarani, sacred Kadambam tree, etc.