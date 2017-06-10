New Stamps from Iceland

Young Domestic Animals

The first Icelandic settlers brought goats to Iceland, and all the goats now in the country are descended from them. Icelandic goats are on the list of endangered species.

Cats are clean animals and quick learners. The kittens’ diet differs from the nutrition needed by older cats and it is important to give them the right food. Children love playing with kittens: the exercise is good for the kitten, and strengthens its growing body, but play is also one of the best ways of bonding with a pet.

Tourist Stamps

Horse-riding-The theme of the tourist stamps this year is “Tourist activities in Iceland”. Horse-riding. Horse hire companies across the country organize riding tours for children and adults, lasting from a few hours up to several days. Longer tours are designed for more experienced riders. The aim of these tours is to offer travellers a chance of experiencing Icelandic landscapes from horseback. The Icelandic horse is known worldwide as an excellent mount. It is small but very strong and is a horse, not a pony like the Shetland ponies and the Fjord horse in Norway.

Glacier tours-These tours are conducted in snow cars, snowmobiles, jeeps or in organized walks. There are hiking routes of all levels of difficulty all around the country. In early June 2015 one of the largest manmade ice tunnels world was opened in Langjökull, totalling 550 m. Glacier tours always include some risk. The route must be decided in advance and when travelling in the vicinity of crevasses all must ravel on a rope team.

Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development

The Blue Lagoon-The United Nations have declared 2017 as the Year of Sustainable Tourism for development. Sustainable tourism is defined as the development or activities in tourism that respect the environment and ensure long-term protection of natural and cultural resources. The Blue Lagoon in the Reykjanes peninsula formed in 1976, fed by the water output of the nearby geothermal power station in Svartsengi in Grindavík. It soon became clear that bathing in the lagoon had positive effects on the psorisasis skin disease. The reservoir has over time become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Iceland. Its ecosystem is one of its kind in the world. The lagoon holds nine million liters of geothermal seawater which is renewed every 40 hours. Its temperatue is of 37-39°C.

The Mývatn Nature Baths-The United Nations have declared 2017 as the Year of Sustainable Tourism for development. Sustainable tourism is defined as the development or activities in tourism that respect the environment and ensure long-term protection of natural and cultural resources. The Mývatn Nature Baths are located close to Reykjahlíð. Since the settlement period they have been used as health baths. They consist of natural saunas, nature baths with hot spring water and hot tubs. Mývatn is Iceland‘s fourth largest lake and renowned for its diverse nature and birdlife. Geological formations are diverse and the ground is hot in most places since the area is within the active volcanic belt. There are frequent eruptions, the last one happening in 1984.

