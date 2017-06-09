USPS will Issue Forever Stamps on Sharks and Flowers

The Sharks set of five forever stamps will be issued on 26th July 2017. The stamps in the Sharks set picture a shortfin mako shark, pelagic thresher shark, great white shark, whale shark, and scalloped hammerhead shark. The stamps are being issued in a pane of 20.The Flowers from the Garden set of four forever stamps will be issued on 16th August 2017 .The stamps showing red camellias, white hydrangeas with roses, peonies, and blue hydrangeas are planned as a double-sided pane of 20 .