New Canada 150 Stamp on Hockey

Canada Post unveiled a stamp to honour the legendary hockey series as part of its initiative to release 10 stamps celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary. The 1972 Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union is widely considered one of the nation’s top sporting moments. Its influence on Canada, and the game of hockey, will now be captured on a stamp.The Summit Series was an eight-game exhibition between Canada and the Soviet Union, with each country hosting four games. The hard-fought series produced many memorable moments, including Paul Henderson’s late goal in Game 8 that pushed Team Canada to victory.