Indian Flag on Foreign Stamps

Posted on June 8, 2017 by PhilaMirror

Seychellesindian flag seychelles

Russiaindian flag russia

Koreaindian flag korea

UNPAindian flag unpa

Vietnamindian flag vietnam

One Response to Indian Flag on Foreign Stamps

  1. Hemant Kulkarni USA says:
    June 8, 2017 at 12:33 AM

    I understand that soon UNPA would release a new stamp on ‘Flag of India’ with its (real) coin attached to it. Wonder how it would be feasible under what’s currently going on with demonetization of currency in India with coins soon to follow a similar suit. Hurry up UNPA!

    Reply

