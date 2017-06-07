France Issued Stamp on Retired Corner Brook Officer

A retired RCMP officer from Corner Brook is featured on a French stamp depicting the relationship between RCMP and French Police in St. Pierre et Miquelon.The face of the stamp shows Staff Sergeant Major Dave Tipple standing alongside Capitaine Eric Resseguier of Saint Pierre et Miquelon. The two forces have worked together for years to tackle drug trafficking and smuggling between the Newfoundland and the French islands.It isn’t the first time Sergeant Tipple has been recognized by the French Government. In 2011, Tipple was awarded the French national defense bronze medal – a medal awarded to a person who has provided honourable service to France.