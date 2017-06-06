Special Cover’s Released on World Environment Day

Karnataka

By Suresh Rao

World Environment Day (WED) occurs on 5′” June every year for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment. In 1974 the first WED was held with the theme “Only One Earth”. This day celebrates the natural environment and allows a global platform to raise awareness on the environmental issues worldwide, with plans to mitigate these issues as a global community.

The celebration of this day provides us with an opportunity to broaden the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals, enterprises and communities in preserving and enhancing the environment. Since it began in 1974, it has grown to become a global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated all over the world. From 1987, every World Environment Day has a different global host country, where the official celebrations take place. This year it is Canada. The theme for 2017 is ‘Connecting People to nature – in the city and on the land, from the poles to the equator’.

This special cover is released by Department of Posts, India to mark World Environment Day [WED] 2017. Cover No. KTK/52/2017 -

Forest for Water:Forests and water nourish all forms of life. Forests bring rain and ensure sustained availability of fresh water. Karnataka Forest Department celebrates 2017 as “Forests for Water” year with public participation. The important initiatives include Vanamahotsava, conservation of watersheds and volunteer involvement.Cover No. KTK/53/2017

