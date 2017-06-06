New Europa 2017 Stamps

Aland

The Åland stamp for the 2017 Europa theme shows the Kastelholm castle. Dating back to the late 1300s, the well-preserved ruins of the only medieval castle in Åland are located in Sund.

Issue Date: 09.05.2017 Designer: Niclas Nordlund Printer: Cartor Security Printing Process: Offset Colours: 4 Size: 40 x 30 mm

Austria

Issue Date: 09.05.2017

Luxembourg

“Dommeldenger Schlass” and “Beggener Schlass” castles have a number of things in common. They lie geographically close together, were both owned by well-known bourgeois Luxembourg families for many years and nowadays they are home to the embassies of two important countries, Russia and China. Since around 1840, the wealthy bourgeois of Luxembourg supported building in the style of Historism that drew its inspiration by incorporating many elements from different historical periods, which can be seen in the richly decorated facades in particular. Both castles have the characteristic architectural features of their time.

“With this project, the challenge was on one hand to highlight each building’s individual charm and character, and at the same time unify and bring together the buildings as a pair of stamps. To strengthen this pairing, I used similar mixed media painting techniques on both stamps.” Ben Carter, artist.

Issue Date: 09.05.2017 Printer: Offset haute définition en quadrichromie par Bpost Stamps Factory, Malines (B) Size: 40.2 x 27.66 mm Values: €0.70, €0.95

Croatia

VELIKI TABOR -Veliki Tabor is a castle-burg from the era of feudalism. It is one of the best maintained renaissance burgs (castle-burgs) in Croatia from the late middle ages. What makes Veliki Tabor special is the cohesion between the manor and its surroundings. This is an example of a construction-landscaping unit and well maintained grounds created in the coexistence of man and nature. The creation and the construction development of Veliki Tabor was conditioned by historical circumstances during several centuries, and it has not undergone any significant changes until the present time. A peculiar identity of the spatial, landscaping and construction structure has been created. Veliki Tabor, with its adjoining cultural landscaping, bears witness to the feudal way of life. There is no similar preserved example of feudal construction on the area of Hrvatsko zagorje.

TRAKOŠĆAN -With its appearance and the forest park surrounding it, Trakošćan is an example of a romantic perception of the central European country architecture from the middle of the 19th century. It is a symbol of romanticism and is the most famous and most picturesque Croatian manor. It has been used as a musum for the past six decades, and the manor, with its surrounding landscaping ambiance, is protected as a cultural and natural good. With an area of 450 hectares, Trakošćan consists of three units: the manor house with ancillary buildings, a romantic manor park surrounding it (87 hectares) and a forest park.

During the seven centuries of its existence, the Trakošćan Manor underwent some extensions, modifications, construction and fortification improvements – changing from a castle-burg to a picturesque romantic manor house that we see today. Its name was mentioned in 1334 for the first time. It was probably built in the 14th century as a smaller fort as a part of the defence system of Hrvatsko zagorje.

Issue Date: 09.05.2017 Designer: Dean Roksandić, designer from Zagreb Illustrator: Boris Krstinić (photographer) Printer: AKD d.o.o., Zagreb Process: Multicolour Offset Printing Size: 35.50 x 35.50 mm Values: 7.60 HRK x2

Estonia

The design of the Castle of Keila – Joa was made by the Saint Peterburg architect Hans Stackenschneider who later became a court architect and the most important representative of the historical style in Russia. The castle was built next to the Keila river on the right bank and it was one of the first neo-Gothic style buildings in Estonia. The flat roof two storey building is characterized by lancet arch windows and a tower with a crenelated balustrade in the back corner of the building. The manor house complex has been built in 1833. The design of the Maarjamäe summer estate that lies on the eastern coast of the Tallinn Bay was made by professor Robert Gödicke of the St Petersburg Art Academy, while the building work was directed by Nikolai Thamm, student of the St Petersburg Art Academy, and the building was probably completed in 1874. The most remarkable part of the historicist main building is its tower that is pseudo-Gothic in form, quadrangular at the base and octagonal at the top. Above the spectacular portal that vivifies the facade has been fastened the arms of Orlov – Davõdovs with the motto, Fortitudine et Constantia.

Issue Date: 08.05.2017 Designer: Jaan Saar Printer: AS Vaba Maa Process: Offset Size: 40,8 x 29,1 mm Values: 1.40 €