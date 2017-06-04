Isle of Man Issued MS on Festivals

This colourful miniature sheet is a celebration of the Isle of Man’s rich cultural heritage, with each stamp dedicated to festival which inspires and entertains. The release of this miniature sheet is to coincide with the 125th Anniversary of the Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival. This colourful collection uses colour blocks on each stamp to represent the stage of the festival while words related to each of the festivals is displayed in microtext.

Issue Date: 06.04.2017 Designer: Isle of Man Advertising and PR Printer: Lowe Martin Group Process: Offset Lithography Colours: 4 Colours Size: Stamp: 40mm x 30mm, Sheet: 75mm x 170mm Values: 75p