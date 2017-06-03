New Stamps from Luxembourg

50 Years of Voluntary Service in the Army and 175th Anniversary of the Military Band

Since the law to abolish compulsory military service and introduce voluntary military service entered into force on 29 June 1967, more than 8,350 volunteer soldiers have served in the Luxembourg Army. Voluntary military service has also been open to young women since 1987 and a law passed in 2002 opened up voluntary military service also to citizens of European Union member states.

The Luxembourg Army regularly takes part in peacekeeping missions under the auspices of the United Nations, NATO and the European Union. In this capacity, 2,000 Luxembourgish servicemen have contributed to missions in the Balkans, Afghanistan, Lebanon and on the continent of Africa.

150th Anniversary of the Treaty of London

The London Conference from 07 to 11 May 1867 was the result of the so-called Luxembourg crisis. In 1866 the French government wanted to buy the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg from the King of the Netherlands and Grand Duke of Luxembourg. For security reasons, the Prussian Chancelor, Otto von Bismarck, protested against the sale.Thus at the London Conference a treaty was signed in 1867 giving Luxembourg neutral status. At the same time it was resolved that the Prussian garrison would be withdrawn and the fortifications of Luxembourg City demolished.The dismantling of the fortifications took until 1883. This enabled the city to spread beyond its walls.

The special edition stamp to mark this event shows symbolically part of the city park as it is today, in which the boundaries of the fortifications before demolition are portrayed.

