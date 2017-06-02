New Special Covers on Temples of Karnataka

Halebeedu Hoysaleshwara Temple :Hoysaleswara temple is a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva. It was built in Halebidu during the rule of King Vishnuvardhana of the Hoysala Empire in the 12th century. The construction was started around 1120 CE and completed in 1150 CE.

Chennakeshava Temple Belur:The Chennakeshava Temple, originally called Vijayanarayana Temple, was built on the banks of the Yagachi River in Belur, by the Hoysala King Vishnuvardhana

Keerthinarayan Temple Talakadu:Keerthi Narayana temple in talakkad is one of the Pancha Narayana (lord Vishnu) shrines built in the year 1117 AD by King Vishnuvardhana around the same time, as ordained by the Lord. The other four temples are dedicated to Thirunarayana at Melkote, Vijayanarayana at Thonnur, Veeranarayana at Gadag and Chennakeshava Narayana at Belur. Talakad is one of the Pancha Narayana Kshetrams where the Keerthi Narayana temple was established and the presiding Deity in this temple is Keerthi Narayana .In the sanctum at the Keerthinarayana temple, the nine-foot-tall image of the Lord vishnu with Shanku, Chakra and Gadha stands majestically on Garuda Peeta. Nearby is the well-known Lakshminarayana temple. The Lord here is seen having a balance and kundumani in His hands. The place is revered as sacred as Kashi.

Date of Release:18th April 2017,Bengaluru