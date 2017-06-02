Indonesia Issued Stamps on 200 Years of Bogor Botanical Gardens

Located in downtown Bogor, West Java, the Bogor Botanical Gardens, Indonesia’s oldest and largest botanical garden, celebrated its 200th anniversary on May 18 this year.The celebration was marked by a series of activities, such as the issuance of the first-day cover of the special-edition stamps of orchids from 34 provinces along with a four-day plantation exhibition on May 18-21, the 200K Run on May 20-21, environmental education programs on May 19-21, fun bike event on Aug 20, an international seminar, art and cultural festivals, botanical photography contests, and sports competitions.“The Bogor Botanical Gardens have an area of about 87 hectares, with a total collection of 12,531 species of plants that are grouped into 3,228 species, 1,210 general, and 214 families.It boasts over 400 species of palm trees, 5,000 trees from around the tropical world, and an orchid house containing 3,000 varieties.

The gardens are the pride of Indonesians, as they are also the oldest in Southeast Asia and the third-oldest in the world after the three-century-old Pandova Botanical Garden in Italy and the Royal Botanical Garden of Sydney in Australia, which had just turned 200 in 2016.