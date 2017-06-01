Stamps and Miniature Sheet Released on Eminent Indian Writers

India Post has issued a set of 5 stamps (10 Rs each) and a miniature sheet (50 Rs) on eminent Hindi,Urdu,Punjabi and Kannad writers on 31st May 2017.Stamps depicts images of Balwant Gargi,K.V.Puttappa,Shrilal Shukla,Bhishm Sahni,krishan Chander.

K.V.Puttappa :Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa, popularly known by the nickname Kuvempu or by K. V. Puttappa, was a Kannada novelist, poet, playwright, critic and thinker. He is widely regarded as the greatest Kannada poet of the 20th century.

Bhisham Sahni: Bhisham Sahni was a Hindi writer, playwright, and actor, most famous for his novel and television screenplay Tamas, a powerful and passionate account of the Partition of India.

Balwant Gargi: Balwant Gargi was a renowned Punjabi language dramatist, theatre director, novelist, and short story writer, and academic.

Shrilal Shukla: Shrilal Shukla was a Hindi writer, notable for his satire. He worked as a Provincial Civil Services officer for the state government of Uttar Pradesh, later inducted into the IAS. He is known for his famous novel Rag Darbari.

Krishna Chander: Krishan Chander was an Urdu/Hindi writer of short stories and novels. He also worked on English. He was a prolific writer, penning over 20 novels, 30 collections of short stories and scores of radio plays in Urdu and later, after partition of the country, took to writing mainly in Hindi. He also wrote screen-plays for Bollywood movies to supplement his meagre income as an author of satirical stories. Krishan Chander’s novels (including the classic : Ek Gadhe Ki Sarguzasht, trans. Autobiography of a Donkey) have been translated into over 16 Indian languages and some foreign languages, including English.