New Stamps from NewZealand

Surf Breaks

Each of the five stamps in this issue features one of New Zealand’s prime surfing spots, with dramatic images captured by some of New Zealand’s top surf photographers. The North Island is represented by two of New Zealand’s most well-known surf spots, Piha Bar in Piha and Manu Bay in Raglan, as well as the Waiwhakaiho River mouth in Taranaki along Surf Highway 45. The South Island is represented by Mangamaunu in Kaikoura and Aramoana Spit in Dunedin, both producing world-class breaks in the cooler southern waters. Date of Issue:7 June 2017

He Tohu

This permanent exhibition is in the National Library of New Zealand Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa in Wellington, and will open on 20 May 2017. He Tohu, can have many meanings, but in the context of this exhibition it means simply “the signs” and refers to the signatures on the documents and to those who signed them.

The issue consists of three stamps – one for each of the documents. Two stamps feature a historic and modern figure – reflecting the relevance of the documents both at the time they were signed and today. The third stamp, Te Tiriti o Waitangi – Treaty of Waitangi, reflects partnership. The colours and style of the stamps echo the He Tohu exhibition. Issue Date:17 May 2017

Scenic Definitives

$2.30 Mangamaunu, Kaikoura -It was feared that the 2016 Kaikoura earthquakes may have damaged this prime right hand break, but waves still peel down the point for over 300 metres. And new breaks have since appeared along the coast.

$4.30 Manu Bay, Raglan -Brought to international attention in the 1966 movie ‘Endless Summer’. This surf break is well known for its accessible and consistent left hand tube.

