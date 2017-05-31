Dutch Caribbean and Netherlands Issued Stamps on Johan Cruijff 

Posted on May 31, 2017 by PhilaMirror

Netherlands

netherlands stampsThe stamps were released on 25th April 2017 on the occasion of the birthday of Johan Cruijff. Of the proceeds go € 1.10 to the Johan Cruyff Foundation, whose mission is the advancement of youth movement.This vision is continued for more than 20 years with global initiatives such as modern football fields “Cruyff Courts”, equipped schoolyards “Schoolplein14″ and sports projects for children with disabilities.

Dutch Caribbean

dutch carribean stampIssue Date: 25.04.2017

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Joint Issues, New Stamps, News, Sheetlets, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>