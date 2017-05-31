Dutch Caribbean and Netherlands Issued Stamps on Johan Cruijff 

Netherlands

The stamps were released on 25th April 2017 on the occasion of the birthday of Johan Cruijff. Of the proceeds go € 1.10 to the Johan Cruyff Foundation, whose mission is the advancement of youth movement.This vision is continued for more than 20 years with global initiatives such as modern football fields “Cruyff Courts”, equipped schoolyards “Schoolplein14″ and sports projects for children with disabilities.

Dutch Caribbean

Issue Date: 25.04.2017