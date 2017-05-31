Dutch Caribbean and Netherlands Issued Stamps on Johan Cruijff
Netherlands
The stamps were released on 25th April 2017 on the occasion of the birthday of Johan Cruijff. Of the proceeds go € 1.10 to the Johan Cruyff Foundation, whose mission is the advancement of youth movement.This vision is continued for more than 20 years with global initiatives such as modern football fields “Cruyff Courts”, equipped schoolyards “Schoolplein14″ and sports projects for children with disabilities.
Dutch Caribbean
Issue Date: 25.04.2017
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps
, History Behind A Stamp
, Joint Issues
, New Stamps
, News
, Sheetlets
, Themes
, World
and tagged Cruyff Courts
, Dutch Caribbean Johan Cruijff stamps
, Dutch Caribbean stamps
, global initiatives
, Johan Cruijff
, Johan Cruijff foundation
, netherlands stamps
, Schoolplein14
, stamps of Dutch Caribbean
, stamps of netherlands
, stamps on Johan Cruijff
. Bookmark the permalink
.