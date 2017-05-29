Special Cover Released on INS Chennai

Posted on May 29, 2017 by PhilaMirror

ins chennaiIndia Post has released a special cover on 17th April 2017 at Chennai on Indian Navy’s indigenously designed guided missile destroyer INS Chennai .The dedication ceremony of the ‘P15A Guided Missile Destroyer’, which is anchored here since April 15, at the Chennai Port Trust   was marked by a series of drills and events. Named after the city, INS Chennai is commanded by captain C R Praveen Nair   and has 45 officers. The ship, commissioned by then Defence Minister Manohar Parikkar last year, is one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India.

