Spain Issued Stamp on Barcelona under 12 Month 12 Stamp Series

The month of April, the month of spring, of the rebirth, is one of the most important months for this province as it celebrates its great day, Sant Jordi or St. George’s Day, commemorating the death of this saint on April 23 Of the year 303. In 1995, UNESCO proclaimed April 23rd as World Book Day. That day, therefore, the popular tradition combines the two commemorations, with the exchange of red roses for the saint, and a book for the date.For this reason, an open book with the inscription “Sant Jordi” appears next to a red rose.On the book rests a letter B, which, following the line of the stamps issued earlier in this series, represents the province through the old letters of registration of vehicles.The lower strip of the seal is yellow, alluding to the color of the flag of the province.

Issue Date: 16.04.2017 Process: Offset Size: 35 x 24.5 mm Values: Tarifa A