New Stamps from Andora

Pere Canturri

Pere Canturri, a historian, politician, writer and undoubtedly an ethnographer of Andorran culture and traditions, is one of the great cultural and political figures of Andorra of the contemporary period.Born in Andorra la Vella, in 1935, he studied teaching at Lleida Normal School in 1956 and graduated in history through UNED in the 1970s.In 1956 began his work of teacher in Arinsal until in 1959 began to work of accountant for the Consell General.

His activity in the field of culture began in 1960 with the discovery of the important prehistoric site of Balma de Margineda, which marked a milestone in the investigation of Andorran and Pyrenean prehistory.He also participated in the discovery of different prehistoric engravings, such as those of the Ruta de les Bruixes de Prats in 1962, the Romanesque paintings of La Cortinada and Nagol between 1968 and 1991. He also directed the restoration of monuments such as Sant Serni de Nagol, Sant Romà De les Bons, La Farga Rossel and between 1985 and 1994, the Casa Museu d’Areny-Plandolit, of which it was its director during that same period.

In his political activity for the government of Andorra, he held various political positions: Consell del Comú de Andorra la Vella, Minister of Social Affairs, between 1994 and 1997, Minister of Culture, between 1997 and 1998 and between 2004 and 2011 Raonador del Ciutadà, defender of the citizen facing the action of the Administration.Pere Canturri died on November 27, 2015 in Andorra la Vella at 80 years of age.

Issue Date: 28.04.2017 Process: Offset Size: 28.8 x 40.9 mm Values: 0.60€

Europa 2017 :Castell de les Bons

The imposing defensive tower of the castle of Sant Romà de les Bons, also called “Torre dels Moros” stands on a rocky promontory located high in the village of Les Bons, at one end of the parish of Encamp.

Of square plan, with more than ten meters of height and with different defensive elements on its walls, like windows in locket and matacanes, it has undergone the passage of time that has deteriorated part of its structure. Fortunately it has been restored for the enjoyment of tourists and travelers who can climb their defensive ramparts through a spiral staircase and enjoy the landscape that extends from the valley of Encamp to the natural passage to the upper valley of the river Valira del Nord , Where the parish of Canillo and Pas de la Casa is located, the only natural step between France and Andorra.

The tower was part of a defensive set of which only the vestiges of the perimeter wall and part of one of the arches of the access bridge remain.

The limited documentation available and the absence of archaeological materials has made dating difficult, although archaeologists date the structure, based on its typology, between the 13th and 16th centuries.

Accompanying the tower is the church of Sant Romà de les Bons, from the 12th century, the most emblematic building of the monumental set of Les Bons, whose restoration was led by historian Pere Canturri between 1978 and 1979.Of Romanesque style of Lombard, with a single nave topped by a barrel vault and with a semicircular apse facing the east, you can see reproductions of Romanesque paintings from the 12th century, remains of Gothic painting from the 16th century and a late gothic altarpiece. On the outside, a portico from the sixteenth century gives shelter to visitors who reach to climb to the temple.The monumental complex of Les Bons is a good example of the wealth of the historic, artistic and monumental heritage of the Principality of Andorra.

Issue Date: 21.04.2017 Process: Offset Size: 28.8 x 40.9 mm Values: 1.25€