Japan  will Issue Stamps on Super Mario

Super Mario themed postage stamps. Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad and Yoshi are featured in the set. The stamps are a mix of standard key art with some mail themed pieces. Toad as a postman? It’s too cute! (Calling the custom amiibo community!) Though, sorry Bowser fans; while he does appear on the full stamp sheet, he only serves as decorative art. In addition, a new postmark has been made. Mail that’s sent with any of the Super Mario stamps will also be inked with the postmark, which is a line art version of the “Mario mailing a letter” stamp. The stamps will be available starting June 28th and will, sadly, only be available in Japan in limited quantities via National Japan Post locations.