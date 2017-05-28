Japan  will Issue Stamps on Super Mario

Posted on May 28, 2017 by PhilaMirror

japan nintendo stampsSuper Mario themed postage stamps. Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad and Yoshi are featured in the set. The stamps are a mix of standard key art with some mail themed pieces. Toad as a postman? It’s too cute! (Calling the custom amiibo community!) Though, sorry Bowser fans; while he does appear on the full stamp sheet, he only serves as decorative art. In addition, a new postmark has been made. Mail that’s sentjapan postmark with any of the Super Mario stamps will also be inked with the postmark, which is a line art version of the “Mario mailing a letter” stamp. The stamps will be available starting June 28th and will, sadly, only be available in Japan in limited quantities via National Japan Post locations.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>