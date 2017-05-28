Croatia Issued Stamps on Bridges and Viaducts

Limska Draga Viaduct :The Lim Channel bay cuts deep into the mainland along the Limska Draga valley and extends for a length of 9 km, all the way to the City of Pazin. Around the 4th kilometre from the end of the bay, the A9 Highway (used to be State Road No. 21) crosses the valley on its viaduct that is 552 m long and rises 125 m above the valley floor. The viaduct is harmoniously incorporated into the landscaping ambiance and it can be considered a tourist attraction. The Lim Channel is also known for its rich gastronomy offer featured in several high category restaurants. The viaduct was completed after 30 months of construction and opened for traffic in June 1991. The bridge was designed by IPZ Zagreb, and the responsible designer-author was Ivan Dumbović, B.Sc.Eng. (1936-2016).

Bridge Across The Lika River In Kosinj : The meandering underground Lika River runs through the Kosinj valley, one of the most beautiful valleys in Croatia. Gornji and Donji Kosinj are the well-known settlements nestled along the edges of the valley. The Lika River flows from the Kruščica reservoir lake and at the narrowest section of the valley, by the village of Kosinj, a very beautiful and harmonious three-arch stone bridge extends across it. A wooden bridge stood there until 1915 when it was damaged by floods. It had been built at the time of the Military Frontier. The designer of the existing bridge, engineer Milivoj Frković (1887 – 1946), advocated for its construction for 17 years. The bridge was finally completed in 1936. Engineer Frković was the author and designer of several significant bridges built during the first half of the 20th century in Croatia. His bridges are distinguished by their harmonious lines and details, such as the bridges in Sisak, Crikvenica, one close to Gospić, Novi Vinodolski, Karlovac and Zagreb. In addition, he mentored some prominent bridge-designing engineers (Tonković, Vukuša and others).

The total length of the Kosinj Bridge, with the abutments and the support walls, is 97 m while the length of the bridge itself is 64 m. The width of the bridge is 6.4 m; the roadway is 5.5 m, and the stone fence is 2 x 0.45 m.

