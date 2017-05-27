New Europa 2017 Stamps

Guernsey

Guernsey’s most famous Castle, Castle Cornet has stood guard over St Peter Port’s Harbour for 800 years. Built in 1202 to defend what was once a busy trading harbour, it remains surrounded by the sea, a short walk from the town centre with spectacular panoramic views of St Peter Port and out across to the other Channel Islands Castle Cornet, listed as a Protected Monument in the late 1930’s, is a museum in itself, and one that also

Throughout Icelandic nature, however, castle forms can be seen. In the famous poem “Skjaldbreiður“ Jonas Hallgrímsson says: “Made of blue solidified lava / these are castles of rock for the freeborn.” This castle metaphor refers to shapes that can be seen in nature. The landscape becomes a visible construction which speaks to the eyes. Icelandic nature can take on diverse forms which might be called natural Icelandic “castles”. These include, for example, Dimmuborgir lava fields in Myvatn, Eldborg (Fire City) in Mýrar and the Citadel in Húnavatnssysla.

The Andrássy Castle in Tiszadob appears on the first stamp. The village surrounded by backwaters, floodplain forests and grassland is situated on the border of three counties in north-eastern Hungary, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hajdú-Bihar and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg. The castle was built between 1886 and 1890 in an area of extraordinary natural beauty, which is still breathtaking today. It was designed by Arthur Meini.

The second stamp features the Nádasdy Castle in Nádasdladány, a village in Fejér county in central Hungary. The castle, built in the spirit of 16th-century English and Scottish architectural traditions, together with the surrounding park, is the symbol of the past, strength and power of the Nádasdy family over several centuries, and is a unique building in Hungarian castle architecture. A masterpiece of the age of revivalism, the castle was built for Count Ferenc Nádasdy between 1873 and 1880. It was designed by István Linzbauer.

