Meghdoot Postcard Released om GVK EMRI

Year of Release:2017

GVK EMRI (Emergency Management and Research Institute) is a pioneer in Emergency Management Services in India. As a not – for – profit professional organization operating in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, GVK EMRI is the largest professional Emergency Service Provider in India today.

April 2005 was the turning point for emergency medical services in India. The organization was incepted with the objective of delivering comprehensive, speedy, reliable and quality Emergency Care Services. This has been done by establishing an Emergency Response System that coordinates every emergency through a single toll free number 1-0-8 which when called in an emergency ensures prompt communication and activation of a response that includes, assessment of the emergency, dispatch of the ambulances, along with a well trained Emergency Medical Technician to render quality pre-hospital care and transport of the patient to the appropriate health care facility.

Today, 108 is synonymous with the best-in-class emergency service and has been acknowledged as the most efficient, speedy, reliable, and caring service provider in its category.