Permanent Pictorial Cancellation:Sri Hari Kota

Posted on May 26, 2017 by PhilaMirror

sri hari kota cancellationThis PPC is very important for the collectors of space theme.This postmark was released with a special cover on 20th April 1976. The Illustration on cover shows– India’s First Sattelite “ARYABHATA”. Sriharikota is a barrier island   off the Bay of Bengal   coast located in the Andhra Pradesh,India  . It houses the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, , one of the two satellite launch centers in India with the other being the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station at Thiruvanathapuram. . ISRO  launch satellites using multistage rockets such as the PSLV   and the GSLV   from Sriharikota.

