This PPC is very important for the collectors of space theme.This postmark was released with a special cover on 20th April 1976. The Illustration on cover shows– India’s First Sattelite “ARYABHATA”. Sriharikota is a barrier island off the Bay of Bengal coast located in the Andhra Pradesh,India . It houses the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, , one of the two satellite launch centers in India with the other being the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station at Thiruvanathapuram. . ISRO launch satellites using multistage rockets such as the PSLV and the GSLV from Sriharikota.
Permanent Pictorial Cancellation:Sri Hari Kota
