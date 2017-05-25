New Spanish Stamps

Humanitarian Aviation

For 50 years, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) provides emergency food assistance and works to improve nutrition in those areas that need it the most.It serves about 80 million people in more than 80 countries, through the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service, delivering aid, both material and above all persons, to remote, dangerous and difficult access places for other transport. Also, it is responsible for providing support in emergency situations, caused by war or natural catastrophes, even by directly delivering supplies from the air.The stamp that Correos dedicates to this organization, shows a plane on an arid terrain. The propellers of the plane are formed by an ear of corn and an ear of wheat as symbol of that much needed help.Next to the plane, you can see two bags with the logo of the World Food Program.

Issue Date: 16.04.2017 Process: Offset Size: 40.9 x 28.8 mm Values: 1.35 €

Spanish cinema : Malaga Film Festival

The Malaga Film Festival has been awarding and upholding Spanish cinema since 1998. Little by little, it has become a benchmark in film festivals around the world, bringing together every year actors from the field of interpretation and other professionals of the sector.

The award-winning categories receive as a prize a reproduction of a typical Malaga flower symbol of the city, the biznaga, a bouquet of jasmines in the form of a ball, elaborated in a meticulous way, that is usually sold through the streets of Malaga, especially in the months of Summer, leaving behind an unmistakable and unforgettable smell. The design of the stamp shows a anchovy, a fish closely linked to the city of Malaga, emerging from a can containing a film, on a few strokes in blue tones that simulate the sea.The issue also presents an illustration of a film camera that projects a beam of light represented by the famous “Farola” of Malaga, the lighthouse that guides the ships that arrive to its bay.

Issue Date: 16.04.2017 Process: Offset Size: 33.2 x 49.8 mm Values: 0.60€

Museums

The National Museum of Underwater Archeology of Cartagena, the Center Pompidou of Malaga, the Museum of La Rioja, each make up three new stamps, which form three new issue, one for each of the museums. Each sheet contains 12 stamps.

National Museum of Underwater Archeology of Cartagena: was created in 1980 with the purpose of coordinating and directing the studies and treatments of the materials of submarine origin. The new headquarters of the Museum was inaugurated on November 26, 2008, by the prestigious architect Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra on the quay of Alfonso XII in the city of Cartagena. It preserves archaeological materials related to maritime traffic in the Mediterranean, from Phoenician times, through the Punic, Hellenistic and Roman world.

Center Pompidou of Malaga: in the last years the city of Malaga has become one of the most important cultural and artistic capitals of Spain. Proof of this is the growth of the number of museums in the city. One of the last to land in the capital of the Cosa del Sol, is the Center Pompidou, which has become the first foreign branch of the Parisian colossus. Its permanent collection deals with five themes: metamorphoses, the body in pieces, the political body, self-portraits, and the faceless man. Both the stamp and the Premium Pliego are illustrated with the work of Daniel Buren Incubé.

Museum of La Rioja: The Museum of La Rioja has been located in the Espartero palace of Logroño since 1971, and in it there are paintings and sculptures from the 12th to the 19th century, although there is also a section dedicated to ethnography and other to contemporary art. There are the tables of San Millán, from the fourteenth century. The stamp shows an image of one of the rooms of the Museum dedicated to the Renaissance.

Issue Date: 16.04.2017 Size: 74,6 x 28.8 mm Values: 0.60 €