New Stamps from Spain

Graphic Humour: Quino

This stamp sheet is dedicated to the genius Joaquín Salvador Lavado Tejón, better known as Quino.This new issue, includes a series of illustrations of different characters of Mafalda, his most international work. Manolito, Felipe or Libertad, along with the parents of the protagonist among others, surround the stamp. On top of it, an illustration of Quino himself seems to look with pride on the stamp that is dedicated to him, in which one can see the famous Mafalda in an image remembered by all, contemplating the world.

Quino always knew that what he wanted to do was draw. After starting his studies at the School of Fine Arts, he realized that rather than painting amphoras and still lifes, what he really wanted to do was dedicate himself to graphic humor. And that he did. In 1954 he published his first page in the weekly This is Buenos Aires.In 1963 he published his first humor book, Mundo Quino, where he collected cartoons of mute graphic humor.

Issue Date: 16.04.2017 Size: 39.6 x 39.6 mm Values: 3.15 €

12 Months 12 Stamps : Caceres

Following with the series 12 months, 12 stamps, Spain dedicates in this occasion a new emission to the province of Cáceres. The stamp represents the letters CC, recalling the old license plates of vehicles and, within these letters, reproduce some of the most emblematic symbols of this place. The paprika of the Vera, one of the most famous condiments of our country, used in hundreds of recipes and that provides a very characteristic flavor. The paprika is a product with Denomination of Origin and is the result of the grinding of red peppers.The Wild Cat is very similar to a domestic cat, although its appearance is larger and has a larger size, with broad head and short muzzle. It is a great hunter of rodents, small birds and, above all, mice.The flower of the Jara is a precious species of white that is born in a typical shrub of the zone. Its branches are reddish and very fragrant.

At the bottom of the stamp we can see the roofs of the city of Trujillo, emblematic city of Spain in which great figures were born as Francisco Pizarro or the conqueror Francisco de Orellana. Its streets contain Roman and medieval vestiges. The lower strip of the stamp shows a red strip in allusion to the color of the flag of the province on which the name of the same is written.

Issue Date: 16.04.2017 Process: Offset Size: 35 x 24.5 mm Values: Tarifa A

Charming Towns

The towns chosen are: Aínsa, Calatayud, Lastres and Ureña.

Aínsa, in the province of Huesca, was declared Historic-Artistic Ensemble in 1965. Strolling through its streets is a delight that takes you to the Middle Ages. Its castle, the wall with its doors, the Plaza Mayor or the church of Santa Maria that dates from the XII century and that was declared a National Monument, make of this locality a desired destination to disconnect from the world. The stamp shows the image of the Plaza Mayor with its typical facades and the tower of the Collegiate church in the background.Calatayud Celtiberian, Roman and Arab city that among other important historical landmarks, became the first democratic city council of Spain. In the image that collects the stamp you can see a view of the city with the Castle of Ayud, the main of those who formed the Islamic fortified ensemble, in the background.

Lastres is an Asturian town, which before becoming famous for hosting the running of a television series, was already famous because of its many charms. Belonging to the council of Colunga, it houses one of the most famous port prints in Asturias. The fishing boats with the stepped bottom of a beautiful marine town, make up one of the most representative images of the maritime essence of the region. The stamp shows a detail of its popular architecture.

The town of Urueña has the privilege of being, at present, the municipality that boasts the walled perimeter better conserved of all the vallisoletana province. Castle, walls, the Church of the Annunciation, the Church of the Azogue, the different museums and, above all, the natural landscape that surrounds it, offer to the visitor many possibilities to enjoy the place. The stamp represents the green and brown of its fields crowned by the walled castle.

Issue Date: 16.04.2017 Process: Offset Size: 57.6 x 40.9 mm Values: Tarifa A