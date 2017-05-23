New Stamps from Norway

Bicentenary of National Archives

The National Archives is celebrating 200 years of gathering national treasures that show us how life in Norway has been. In addition to the Central Office in Oslo, the National Archives also includes eight regional state archives, the Norwegian Health Archives and the Sámi Archives. Today, our collective national memory consists of shelves that cover more than 260 km and are overflowing with our history. Some of the most recent material of significance that the National Archives has stored for posterity is related to the tragic events that unfolded on 22 July 2011, in particular material that captures the reactions of children.

Issue Date: 21.04.2017 Designer: Jørn O. Jøntvedt Printer: Joh. Enschedé Security Print Process: Offset Values: NOK 36

150th Anniversary of the Tune Viking Ship Finds

150 years have passed since the first Viking ship was excavated in Norway. Archaeologist Oluf Rygh excavated the Tune ship in only 14 days from the ship burial mound in Tune. Archaeologist Even Ballangrud Andersen describes the ship: “The ship is made from clinkered oak planks, a style that was common to the Nordics. Its mast was placed just behind midship and both stern posts were raised. A special chamber had been built for the man interred in the ship and all of his burial gifts and weaponry.”By analysing the growth rings, the ship was dated to between 905 and 910 A. D. After the ship was excavated in 1867, it was placed on a barge and sent to Fredrikstad before continuing on to Christiania. After many years in poor storage, it was moved in 1930 to its permanent home at the Viking Ship Museum in Oslo. Later research has concluded that the ship most likely had twelve strakes and was a fast warship used to quickly transport people.

Issue Date: 21.04.2017 Designer: Kristin Granli Printer: Joh. Enschedé Security Print Process: Offset Values: A Domestic x 2

Europa 2017

In Norway, the King’s residence is normally just called “the Palace”. The architect was H. D. F. Linstow and the foundation was laid in 1825. However, it was not until November 1905, after King Haakon VII, Queen Maud and Crown Prince Olav moved in, that it become the permanent residence of the Royal Family. Since then, with the exception of periods of Norway’s occupation during WWII when Vidkun Quisling used it as offices and the period after the death of King Olav V, when it was being renovated, the palace has served as the Royal Family’s residence. King Harald and Queen Sonja have resided at the palace since 2001. Sections of the palace are open to the public in the summer, and at the anniversary in 2005 of the dissolution of the union with Sweden an exhibition was arranged showing what life was like for the small royal family after they made the palace their home in 1905.

It is believed that Håkon V commissioned Akershus castle and fortress around 1300. Since then, the buildings have been repeatedly renovated and expanded. Following a fi re in 1624, Christian IV ordered the new town not to be built upon the ruins of Oslo but rather in a new area closer to Akershus. He named this new townChristiania. The castle and fortress, which are more than 700 years old, have survived every siege against them and never been taken with weapons by a foreign power. Since 1947, Akershus is used for state visits and important events. The royal mausoleum in the cellar is the final resting place for deceased royalty.

Issue Date: 21.04.2017 Designer: Jørn O. Jøntvedt Printer: Joh. Enschedé Security Print Process: Offset Values: NOK 17, NOK 21