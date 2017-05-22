South Africa Issued Stamps on Bee eaters

south africa bee eater stampsThe South African Post Office released a set of five stamps celebrating bee-eaters on 18th May 2017. The photographs of the bee-eaters were taken by Chris van Rooyen. Bee-eaters are some of Southern Africa’s most beautiful and interesting birds. The stamps feature the little bee-eater, Southern carmine bee-eater, swallowtail bee-eater, the European bee-eater and the white-fronted bee-eater.

