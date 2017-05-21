Special Cover Released on Biddatanda Hockey Namme 2017

By Suresh Rao

The Biddatanda Family, a pre-eminent clan of Kodavas is based at Napoklu( Nalnad) from time immemorial. It is said that the Biddatanda Chieftains ruled parts of Kodagu at a time now lost to recorded history. The Biddatanda clan now numbers just over 120 persons. Some of its members have held and several continue to hold prominent offices in various Government services and public fields. The family aspires to guide the 20 year old tradition of the Kodava Hockey Festival into its 21st year with dignity, pride and uniting all Kodava families in a single arena, playing and celebrating Hockey from 17th April 2017 to 14th May 2017 at Napoklu. The special cover is released to commemorate the 21 st Hockey Namme( Festival) in Kodagu.(Cover Number– KTK/50/2017)