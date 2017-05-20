Ukraine Issued Stamp on Jamala

Posted on May 20, 2017 by PhilaMirror

ukraine jamala stampThe stamp depicts close-up face of Jamala, and in the corner in the photo posted the image of the autograph of the singer. Recall that the Ukrainian singer Jamala and Ruslana as well as popular band Onuka will perform in the final of the international contest “Eurovision-2017”, which will be held in Kiev. Thus, the performance of the winner of the Eurovision song contest 2016 Jamala will cost 985,5 thousand UAH.

