Special Cover Released on  Diamond Jubilee  of Family Welfare Training and  Research Centre

Posted on May 20, 2017

special cover mumbaiIt is one of the Central Training Institutes (C.T.I.) conducting in-service training for Medical and Paramedical personnel in key health areas to enhance their knowledge and skills for better delivery of health care services. These training are for the Central, State and District level health personnel from all over the country. The Centre is identified as a collaborating Institute for certain specialized training like Immunization and Communication, etc. Under the WHO fellowship programme for South-East Asian Region.

Date of Release:5 May 2017,Mumbai

