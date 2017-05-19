New Stamps from Andora

Andora(France)

La Massana Comic 2017

As every year, and since 1997, a festival of comics is held in the Principality of Andorra in La Massana. “La Massana Còmic 2017″ celebrates the 20th anniversary of the festival. Fans of comics and other visitors can enjoy the presence of authors, exhibitions of originals and conferences.

Issue Date: 08.04.2017 Designer: Casals Xaviermetteur, Stephanie Ghinea Process: Offset Size: 40.85 x 30 mm Values: 1.70€

Andora(Spain)

Andorran Artists :Neus Mola :The Silenced Voice

Issue Date: 16.04.2017 Process: Offset Size: 57.3 x 55 mm Values: 3.15€