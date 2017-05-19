Croatia Issued Stamps on Famous Croats

Zinka Kunc Milanov, a soprano and one of the greatest Prima Donnas Croatia has ever had, was born in Zagreb on May 17th, 1906 where she completed her education and received her degree in singing from the Academy of Music. Her leap into the international career first took her to the New German Theatre in Prague, and in 1937 she debuted at the New York’s Metropolitan Opera House. There, with a short break, she delighted the crowds for twenty nine seasons with the unique beauty of her voice and interpretation. She played many roles that earned her the title of the “Queen of the Metropolitan” and she was the absolute crowd favourite. She also made many guest appearances at many great world stages, such as the Vienna State Opera, the Covent Garden, Teatro alla Scalla in Milan … In 1966 she said “goodbye” to the opera stage, but continued to work in the field of pedagogy. In 1986 she visited Zagreb for the last time. She passed away in New York on May 30th, 1989.Frano Supilo (1870 – 1917), a Croatian politician, journalist and a publicist, was born in Cavtat. His career began in Dubrovnik in 1891 when he founded a weekly political paper entitled Crvena Hrvatska (Red Croatia). He was the main editor there until 1899. The ideal of his political activities was the creation of a Croatian statehood. He advocated the reorganisation of the Austro-Hungarian Monarchy on the federalist principle. At the end of 1899, he accepted an invitation from the Croatian entrepreneurs from Sušak to be the editor of a newspaper entitled Hrvatska sloga (Croatian Unity) issued under the name of Novi List (New Paper) beginning on January 2nd, 1900 and as Riječki novi list (Rijeka New Paper) from 1907. He moved to the redaction office of Novi list in Rijeka because of the greater freedom of the press. He turned the paper into one of the most influential, modern and political daily newspapers of the Monarchy. Along with Anto Trumbić, he was the main initiator of the Rijeka and Zadar Resolutions in 1905 that laid the groundwork for the “new course“ in politics. He founded the Croatian-Serbian Coalition with Svetozar Pribičević and was elected to the Croatian Parliament in 1906. In 1917 he suffered a serious nervous breakdown and passed away in an asylum in London. His remains were transferred to Dubrovnik in 1927.

Faust Vrančić (Faustus Verantius) was a Croatian polymath, inventor, lexicographer as well as an author of philosophical, historiographical and literary works. He was born into a noble family in Šibenik on January 1st, 1551. He commenced his education in Šibenik and beginning in 1561, he spent seven years studying in Hungary with his uncle, Antun Vrančić, a diplomate and a church dignitary. He attended a renowned university in Padua from 1568 to 1572 studying law and philosophy. In 1575 he became a member of the Brotherhood of St. Jerome in Rome. In 1579 he became a military commander of Veszprem and an administrator of bishop estates in 1579. In 1581 he became the secretary of Rudolph II, the German-Roman Emperor and the Croatian-Hungarian King. At the court in Prague, he spent his time with scientists such as Tycho Brache, Johannes Kepler, Giordano Bruno and others.

Issue Date: 18.04.2017 Designer: Luka Juras, designer from Zagreb Printer: AKD d.o.o., Zagreb : Multicolor Offset Printing : 29.82 x 35.50 mm Values: 3 x 3.10 HRK