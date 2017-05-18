Royal Mail: Postmarks of Songbirds Stamp Issue

Posted on May 18, 2017 by PhilaMirror

songbirds postmarksBy Wolfgang Beyer , Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie

Day of issue May 4th 2017

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>