France Issued Stamp on Jean Baptiste Charcot

Posted on May 18, 2017 by PhilaMirror

france charcot stampThe “Pourquoi-Pas ?” Is sinking. Standing on the bridge, Jean-Baptiste Charcot said serenely: “Ah, my poor children! These are his last words, reported by the only survivor of the shipwreck. Not far from the Icelandic coast, on September 16, 1936, a legend of polar exploration died out. The stamp is a summary of the universe of Jean-Baptiste Charcot: the Pourquoi pas? The polar regions, the seagull Rita who was his pet.

Issue Date: 24.04.2017 Designer: Eloise Oddos Process: Taille Douce Size: 60 x 25 mm : 1.30€

