New Stamps from Romania

Symphony of Tulips, Pitesti

The “Symphony of Tulips” is the most important social-cultural, artistic, sporting and commercial manifestation for the Pitesti municipality.This spring, Romfilatelia dedicates the postage stamp issue Symphony of Tulips, to the city of Pitesti and its main manifestation.

The stamp issue depicts the images of four representative buildings for Pitesti, in terms of administrative, historical and cultural heritage, which are accompanied by the enchanting colours that the Symphony of Tulips pours over the city.

The postage stamp with the face value of Lei 2.50 illustrates Pitesti City Hall, built in 1933 as headquarters of the Financial Administration and which became City Hall in 1968.

The stamp with the face value of Lei 4 presents the County Museum, the former palace of the Prefecture of Arges County, a beautiful Neoclassical building (1898-1899).

The postage stamp with the face value of Lei 4.50 presents the headquarters of the “Rudolf Schweitzer – Cumpana” Art Gallery, built in 1886, in the Neoclassical style, and the former headquarters of Pitesti City Hall, until his move to the current location in 1968.

The stamp with the face value of Lei 16 illustrates the Court of Appeal, a Neoclassical building from 1914.

Issue Date: 07.04.2017 Designer: Mihail Vamasescu Process: Offset Lithography Colours: 4 Colours Size: Stamps size: 48 x 33 mm, Minisheets size: 110 x 121 mm Values: 2.50 Lei; 4 Lei; 4.50 Lei; 16 Lei

Europa 2017:Castles

The Hunyadi Castle, pictured on the stamp with the face value of Lei 4.50 is one of the most important monuments of Gothic architecture in Romania. It impresses with its presence through its various architectural styles, and legends woven around it.An imposing building, with towers and bastions, the castle was built by John Hunyadi in the 15th century, on the site of an old fortification.The first attestation of the castle dates from the year 1443 and appears in a document signed by John Hunyadi himself, which was kept to this day.

The Baroque castle takes on the look of a medieval knight’s castle.The three façades of the castle combine architectural and decor elements of several styles, Romantic, Baroque; the eastern façade is dominated by the Neo-Gothic style.

Issue Date: 12.04.2017 Designer: Victor Telibasa Process: Offset Colours: 4 Size: Stamps size: 48 x 33mm, Minisheets size: 162 x 90mm, Blocks size: 114 x 90mm; 130 x 140mm (in philatelic album) Values: 4.50 Lei; 15 Lei

Recently Extinct Species

The passenger pigeon or wild pigeon (Ectopistes migratorius), illustrated on the stamp with the face value of Lei 2.70, is an extinct species of pigeon that was endemic to North America, where in the past it was very widespread. The scientific name, migratorius, refers to its migratory character.The remarkable phenomenon of this species was the enormous number of individuals, which travelled in flocks with lengths up to 5 km.

Thylacinus cynocephalus, Greek for “dog-headed pouched one”, was the largest known carnivorous marsupial of modern times and is illustrated on the stamp with the face value of Lei 3.50. It is commonly known as the Tasmanian tiger (because of its striped lower back) or the Tasmanian wolf. Native to continental Australia, Tasmania and New Guinea, it is believed to have become extinct in the 20th century.

Intensive hunting, encouraged by bounties, was named as the main cause of its disappearance, although other factors are to be considered as well, such as diseases and human encroachment on its territory. The last captive thylacine, later referred to as Benjamin, was trapped in 1933, and sent to the Hobart Zoo where it lived for three years. This last thylacine died on 7 September 1936.

The Javan tiger (Panthera tigris sondaica), illustrated on the stamp with the face value of Lei 8, is an extinct tiger subspecies that inhabited the Indonesian island of Java until the mid-1970s.The Javan tiger was a small size subspecies, compared to other subspecies to the Asian continent. With a body length of 200-245 cm and a weight of 100-140 kg (the males), the Javan tiger was classified as a distinct species, Panthera sondaica.

The Baiji (Lipotes vexillifer), illustrated on the stamp with the face value ofLei 15, is the only representative of the Lipotidae family, being a functionally extinct species of freshwater dolphin, formerly found only in the Yangtze River in the People’s Republic of China.

Issue Date: 21.04.2017 Designer: Razvan Popescu Process: Offset Colours: 4 colours Size: Stamps size: 48 x 33 mm, Minisheets size: 171 x 97 mm Values: 2.70 Lei; 3.50 Lei; 8 Lei; 15 Lei