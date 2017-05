International Yoga Day

The UN Postal Administration (UNPA) will release a set of stamps showing 10 yoga poses (asanas) on 21st June 2017 International Day of Yoga.The stamps are on a single sheet with a picture of the UN Secretariat building that has International Day of Yoga projected on it.The 10 stamps of $1.15 denomination each depict a different yoga pose next to a large ‘Om’ in Devanagri script.