My Stamp: Global Exhibition on Services

3rd Edition of GSE was organized from 17th to 20th April 2017 at India Expo Centre & Mart Greater Noida.Aim of GSE are
- A global platform for increasing trade in services, enhancing strategic cooperation and strengthening multilateral relationships between all stakeholders.
- Opportunity to understand the potential for services and to increase FDI flow in the sector.
- Platform for service sector Industry to lnterface with world statesmen, business leaders, academia, policy makers and media leaders.
- Platform offering opportunities for networking with business delegations from across the world.