My Stamp: Global Exhibition on Services

3rd Edition of GSE was organized from 17th to 20th April 2017 at India Expo Centre & Mart Greater Noida.Aim of GSE are

A global platform for increasing trade in services, enhancing strategic cooperation and strengthening multilateral relationships between all stakeholders. Opportunity to understand the potential for services and to increase FDI flow in the sector.

Platform for service sector Industry to lnterface with world statesmen, business leaders, academia, policy makers and media leaders.

Platform offering opportunities for networking with business delegations from across the world.