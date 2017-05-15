My Stamp: Global Exhibition on Services

Posted on May 15, 2017 by PhilaMirror

3rd Edition  of GSE was organized from 17th  to 20th  April 2017  at India Expo Centre & Mart Greater Noida.Aim of GSE are

  • my stamp global exhibitionA global platform for increasing trade in services, enhancing strategic cooperation and strengthening multilateral relationships between all stakeholders.
  • Opportunity to understand the potential for services and to increase FDI flow in the sector.
  • Platform for service sector Industry to lnterface with world statesmen, business leaders, academia, policy makers and media leaders.
  • Platform offering opportunities for networking with business delegations from across the world.
