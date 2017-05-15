Isle of Man Issued  Green Mann Stamps

Isle of Man has released a set of six stamps on 27th April 2017 which have been designed by Manx artist Nicola Dixon. The stamps celebrate the Island’s landscape, horticultural, farming and fishing heritage which has encouraged a rich and growing diversity of contemporary food producers on the Isle of Man.

The six stamps in the collection feature artist Nicola Dixon’s bright distinctive style interspersed with her use of Celtic interlace and spiritual elements, notably the triskel, a triple spiral and complex Celtic symbol which is often referred to as a triskelion. The first stamp, ‘Farm to Yarn’, shows the native Manx Loaghtan sheep standing on a rock with a triskel design. The second stamp, ‘Fish to Dish’, highlights the fishing industry of the Island and the rich rewards that are found in its waters. The third is called ‘Welly to Belly’ and depicts vegetables that are grown locally. The fourth stamp, ‘Cow to Cup’, has a table of dairy products produced on the Island from local cows. The penultimate stamp, ‘Tree to Table’, reflects the abundant orchards of the Island and the deep roots of the trees on the land. The final stamp, ‘Field to Fork’, depicts a combine harvester farming the fields and the produce that comes from it.

Issue Date: 03.05.2017 Designer: EJC Design Printer: Cartor Process: Offset Lithography + spot UV varnish Colours: 4 Colours : 24 x 46mm