The stamp, featuring revolutionary feminist Vilma Espin, was launched at the 10th Cuban Assembly Against Homophobia and Transphobia.Cuba’s socialist government has launched a new campaign promoting sexual equality and women’s liberation using postal stamps. Espin, Cuban President Raul Castro’s deceased wife, was the founder of the Federation of Cuban Women, an organization dedicated to promoting the rights of women and the LGBTQ community.
Cuba Issued Stamp on Vilma Espin
