Kyrgyzstan Issued Stamps on Edible Mushrooms
1.Oyster mushroom (lat. Pleurotus ostreatus)2.Rough-stemmed bolete or scaber stalk (lat. Leccinum scabrum)3.Black morel (lat. Morchella conica)4.Boletus of the steppes (lat. Pleurotus eryngii)
Issue Date: 06.04.2017 Designer: Aliona Cojocari Printer: “Nova Imprim” Process: full-colour offset lithography Size: Stamp: 27.50 x 46.00 Values: 50, 100
