Kyrgyzstan Issued Stamps on Edible Mushrooms

Posted on May 14, 2017 by PhilaMirror

kyrgyzastan mushroom stamps1.Oyster mushroom (lat. Pleurotus ostreatus)2.Rough-stemmed bolete or scaber stalk (lat. Leccinum scabrum)3.Black morel (lat. Morchella conica)4.Boletus of the steppes (lat. Pleurotus eryngii)

Issue Date: 06.04.2017 Designer: Aliona Cojocari Printer: “Nova Imprim” Process: full-colour offset lithography Size: Stamp: 27.50 x 46.00 Values: 50, 100

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>