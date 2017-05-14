Kyrgyzstan Issued Stamps on Edible Mushrooms

1.Oyster mushroom (lat. Pleurotus ostreatus)2.Rough-stemmed bolete or scaber stalk (lat. Leccinum scabrum)3.Black morel (lat. Morchella conica)4.Boletus of the steppes (lat. Pleurotus eryngii)

Issue Date: 06.04.2017 Designer: Aliona Cojocari Printer: “Nova Imprim” Process: full-colour offset lithography Size: Stamp: 27.50 x 46.00 Values: 50, 100