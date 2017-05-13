France Issued Stamp on Maurice Faure

Maurice Faure was born on 2 January 1922 in the Dordogne. After graduating with a degree in History and a Doctorate of Laws, he joined the Resistance in 1944. After the war, he became a young wolf of the radical party, the pivotal party of the Fourth Republic. After several passages in ministerial cabinets, he is elected deputy at only 29 years. He is the first of many and very long local mandates in his native region (he was mayor of Cahors for 24 years). In 1956 he was secretary of state for foreign affairs at a historic moment: the drafting of the Treaty of Rome, which he co-signed on 25 March 1957. He was only 35 years old and the future before him.

Issue Date: 27.03.2017 Designer: Pierre Albuisson Process: Taille Douce Size: 30 x 40.85 mm Values: 0.85€