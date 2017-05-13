Denmark Issued Stamps on Pride Flag Colours 

denmark pride stampsThrough the issue of two stamps presenting the familiar rainbow colours of the Pride flag in a heart, we at PostNord are keen to raise awareness about – and honour the significance of – key concepts such as diversity and gender equality.

The world-famous rainbow flag was officially unve- iled by artist Gilbert Baker in connection with the San Francisco Pride event in 1978, and before long the new flag had gained a strong following among the city’s homosexual communities. At that time, the flag – designed by artist and activist Gilbert Baker – featured eight colours, but since 1979 the number of coloured horizontal stripes has been reduced to six. The rainbow flag signals diversity within the LGBTQ movement, providing a rallying point for homosexual, bisexual, transgender and queer people, where each colour has a separate meaning.

Issue Date: 30.03.2017 Designer: PostNord Stamps/ Ella Clausen Printer: PostNord Process: Offset  : 4 Colours Size: 36.6 x 26.5 mm Values: 8.00 DKK

