Croatia Issued Stamp on European Capital of Culture

Aarhus has been named the 2017 European Capital of Culture.Under the slogan “Let’s Rethink”, the Central Denmark Region is being transformed into a cultural laboratory, focusing clearly on the role art and culture have to play in an innovative and creative society. All year long, the programme is to showcase magical experiences and world-class artists.

PostNord is taking part in the celebrations by issuing five stamps that highlight some of the most distinctive buildings in and around Aarhus. All the images have been captured by Carsten Ingemann, a prominent photographer from Central Jutland.

Issue Date: 30.03.2017 Designer: PostNord Stamps/ Ella Clausen Printer: PostNord Process: Offset Colours: 4 Colours Values: 26.5 x 36.6 mm