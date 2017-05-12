Thailand Issued Stamps on 120 Years of State Railway

Thailand Post on Thursday launched a new set of four stamps to commemorate the State Railway of Thailand’s 120th anniversary.

The stamps depict locomotive models used in Thailand, including the General Electric diesel electric locomotive (1964-1966), the Krupp diesel hydraulic locomotive (1969), the GEA diesel electric locomotive (1995) and the CSR Qishuyan diesel electric locomotive (2015), while the background sheet depicts the Airport Rail Link train. The four stamps on the background sheet cost Bt28. Each stamp is Bt3 and a 10-stamp sheet is Bt30. People who are interested can call Thailand Post marketing or visit the Facebook page “stamp in love”.