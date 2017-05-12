France Issued Stamps on  Masks

Posted on May 12, 2017 by PhilaMirror

france masks stampsThe stamps of this notebook are illustrated by 12 photographs by Milchelangelo Durazzo, a French esthete of Italian origin. He started in photography on the set of the movie “Eight and a Half” by Fellini. It shows very quickly his capacity to grasp a moment, a light, a look, a gesture, always with kindness and often with humor. Along with Fellini, he will learn to move the border between the real world and the imaginary world. He worked all his life on what he called “Masks”. As in the whole of his work, he expresses in this long series, his sense of observation, the dream, his love of life, color … The twelve photographs that illustrate these stamps reveal his extraordinary creativity.

Issue Date: 01.04.2017 Designer: Etienne Thery Process: Héliogravure Size: 265 x 54 mm Values: 8.76€

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>