France Issued Stamps on  Masks

The stamps of this notebook are illustrated by 12 photographs by Milchelangelo Durazzo, a French esthete of Italian origin. He started in photography on the set of the movie “Eight and a Half” by Fellini. It shows very quickly his capacity to grasp a moment, a light, a look, a gesture, always with kindness and often with humor. Along with Fellini, he will learn to move the border between the real world and the imaginary world. He worked all his life on what he called “Masks”. As in the whole of his work, he expresses in this long series, his sense of observation, the dream, his love of life, color … The twelve photographs that illustrate these stamps reveal his extraordinary creativity.

Issue Date: 01.04.2017 Designer: Etienne Thery Process: Héliogravure Size: 265 x 54 mm Values: 8.76€