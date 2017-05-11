UNPA-Romania Joint Stamp Issue on Endangered Species

The United Nations Postal Administration will issue 12 stamps in its Endangered Species series on 11th May 2017. The series began in 1993.The new set is a joint issue with Romania, which is expected to issue four stamps. According to information from the UNPA, these stamps will show endangered species that are native to Romania.

The four $1.15 stamps feature the Masobe gecko (Paroedura masobe), a nocturnal reptile endemic to the island of Madagascar; the thresher shark (Alopias spp.), which uses its long, whiplike tail to stun its prey; the clarion angelfish (Holacanthus clarionensis); and Blaine’s fishhook cactus (Sclerocactus blainei).

The latter two species are native to North America. The clarion angelfish is found in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico. Small populations of Blaine’s fishhook cactus, also called Blaine’s pincushion, are found in Nevada and Utah.

The four 1.50-franc stamps for use from the post office at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, also depict three animals and one plant.

The plant is Grandidier’s baobab (Adansonia grandidieri), one of nine species of baobab trees.

Believed to be pollinated by nocturnal lemurs, this giant tree is endemic to Madagascar, where it grows up to 98 feet tall and 9 feet wide.

According to National Geographic, “Ninety percent of the plants and animals found on the island of Madagascar evolved there and nowhere else.”

Another example pictured on a 1.50fr Endangered Species stamp is the green burrowing or marbled rain frog (Scaphiophryne marmorata), found in rain forests on the eastern part of Madagascar. As its name suggests, this frog likes to burrow, especially in dead leaves on ground.

The other two 1.50fr stamps show the pygmy or African leaf chameleon (Rham­pholeon spp.), and the devil ray (Mobula spp.).This tiny chamelon are endemic to eastern Africa and recently have been exported for the pet trade.

The devil ray is named for its fins that resemble horns. It also is known as the lesser ray because it is smaller than the manta ray.

The only mammal in this Endangered Species set is the Caucasian tur (Capra caucasica) featured on an €0.80 stamp for use from the post office at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria. This wild goat is endemic to the Caucasus Mountains in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Russian Federation, according to CITES.

Illustrated on the other €0.80 stamps are a nautilus (Nautilidae spp.), Natal or wild ginger (Siphonochilus aethiopicus), and a William’s dwarf gecko (Lygodactylus williamsi).