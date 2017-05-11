Hongkong Issued Stamps on Revitalization of Historic Buildings

The six stamps are printed with a “hot foil effect” to highlight characteristics of buildings given a new lease of life.The projects and stamps are Viva Blue House (HK$1.70), Oi! (HK$2.20), Green Hub (HK$2.90), Stone Houses Family Garden (HK$3.10), PMQ (HK$3.70) and Mallory Street (HK$5).The buildings are also packed with new technology – or at least the stamps are – with augmented reality technology used for a first time.

By scanning the stamps with the HK Post Stamps mobile app 3D models of the buildings are displayed along with details of the structures and 360-degree photographs. A real-time background can also be superimposed, with changes from day to dusk to night.