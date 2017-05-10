Finland will Issue Souvenir Sheet on Philatelist and  Jeweler Agathon Faberge

To commemorate The 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence Finlandia 2017 philatelic exhibition to take place May 24-28 in Tampere, Finland. Each day of the exhibition will have its own theme: jeweler and philatelist Agathon Faberge (May 24), Finland’s independence 100th anniversary (May 25), Tampere (May 26), the Moomins and families (May 27), and the postal museum and Postcrossing (May 28).The sheet contains a single stamp picturing Faberge and some of the rarities of Finnish philately.