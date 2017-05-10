To commemorate The 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence Finlandia 2017 philatelic exhibition to take place May 24-28 in Tampere, Finland. Each day of the exhibition will have its own theme: jeweler and philatelist Agathon Faberge (May 24), Finland’s independence 100th anniversary (May 25), Tampere (May 26), the Moomins and families (May 27), and the postal museum and Postcrossing (May 28).The sheet contains a single stamp picturing Faberge and some of the rarities of Finnish philately.
Finland will Issue Souvenir Sheet on Philatelist and Jeweler Agathon Faberge
